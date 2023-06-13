The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

