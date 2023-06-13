Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

