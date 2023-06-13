Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.