Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

