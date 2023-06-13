True North Advisors LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,045,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,660,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after acquiring an additional 698,686 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

