True North Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

