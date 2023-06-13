Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,408,400 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 338.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,864,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,256,000 after buying an additional 281,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,033,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

