Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 15,300 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $30,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.