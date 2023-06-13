Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 56,200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $193.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

