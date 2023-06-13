Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

