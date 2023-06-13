Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

