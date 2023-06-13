Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 15,300 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 225,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,226,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.50.

HUBS opened at $520.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -177.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.64 and its 200 day moving average is $383.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

