Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 400,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

