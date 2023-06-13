Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 43,800 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

