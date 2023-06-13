Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 1,044,500 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,044,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

