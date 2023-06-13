Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Nutanix by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 276,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 379,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,927,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nutanix

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

