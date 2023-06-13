Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PVH by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in PVH by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

