Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.