Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.17 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $669.84 and its 200 day moving average is $640.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

