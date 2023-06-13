Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.