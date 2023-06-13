Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,054 shares of company stock worth $797,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.