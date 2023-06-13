Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

