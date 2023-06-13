Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

