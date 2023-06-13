Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

