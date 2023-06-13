Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

AMBA stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,434. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

