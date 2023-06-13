Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

