Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $22.25 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after acquiring an additional 476,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

