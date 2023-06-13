Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.01 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 621.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

