Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.