Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RACE opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

