Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $24.54 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

