Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.16 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in APA were worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.