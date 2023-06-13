Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.27 Million Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $947.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

