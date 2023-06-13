Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $375.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

