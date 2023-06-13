Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.82 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

