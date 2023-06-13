Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $27.25 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 225.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in BCE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

