Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,621,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of MANH opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $190.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.