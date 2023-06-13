Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NYSE TECK opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

