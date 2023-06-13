Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.59 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $484.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $486.30. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

