Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 597.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

