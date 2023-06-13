Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1,847.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $357.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.