Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

