Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,585 shares of company stock worth $2,312,730. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $192.04 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

