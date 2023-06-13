Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.7 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.