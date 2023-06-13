Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after acquiring an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

