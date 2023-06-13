Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after buying an additional 985,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after buying an additional 1,055,920 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

