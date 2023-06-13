Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 719,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.