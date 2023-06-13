Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 104,300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Target were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

