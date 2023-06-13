Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 130,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after acquiring an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

