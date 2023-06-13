Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 245,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

